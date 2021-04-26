Ariel OConnall

Meetings Mockup

Ariel OConnall
Ariel OConnall
  • Save
Meetings Mockup ui design
Download color palette

One of the best ways I've found to learn UI/UX is to go on Dribbble and mirror what I admire! This was inspired by Ibrahim Emran (https://dribbble.com/shots/14707126-Sales-Pop-Social-Proof-Popup)
I had such a blast learning from his example and making my own version!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Ariel OConnall
Ariel OConnall

More by Ariel OConnall

View profile
    • Like