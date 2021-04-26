Rod Castro Designer

Prime - Visual Identity

Prime - Visual Identity
Prime is a full service company in the real estate business. Its services range from architecture, with the sale of projects in the plant, to the purchase, sale and rental of homes. The main type of property provided by Prime is of a high standard, therefore, the public served is always the most demanding, with high purchasing power and who value excellence in service.

Full Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118253397/Prime-Visual-Identity

