Dockers x Waves For Water Lookbook

Dockers x Waves For Water Lookbook design dockers clothing fashion lookbook creative direction graphic design
Designed and creative directed a lookbook for a recent collaboration between Dockers and water charity Waves For Water (I did not take the photos). On quick notice, I created a cohesive look and feel for the collection, tying all the products together for a digital lookbook that was being released via QR code.

Branding, Identity, and Strategy Studio
