Dockers x Waves For Water Lookbook

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed and creative directed a lookbook for a recent collaboration between Dockers and water charity Waves For Water (I did not take the photos). On quick notice, I created a cohesive look and feel for the collection, tying all the products together for a digital lookbook that was being released via QR code.