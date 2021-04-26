Learning takes time and a lot of practice, I notice I was reading and studying a lot and I would not take any result from this if I didn't start to practice.

So, I started! To begin with, I did a login page.

I got some references, used a login checklist page, and sketched some basic ideas.

Right now I'm into succulents plants (it's a discovery for me) and there I got the context that I was needing to build it.

🌵