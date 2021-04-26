Felipe Kamimura

Login page

Felipe Kamimura
Felipe Kamimura
  • Save
Login page dailyuichallenge plants login design login screen login page login practice studying succulents daily ui
Download color palette

Learning takes time and a lot of practice, I notice I was reading and studying a lot and I would not take any result from this if I didn't start to practice.
So, I started! To begin with, I did a login page.
I got some references, used a login checklist page, and sketched some basic ideas.
Right now I'm into succulents plants (it's a discovery for me) and there I got the context that I was needing to build it.
🌵

Felipe Kamimura
Felipe Kamimura
Like