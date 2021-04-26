Precipitatio (Cloud Computing)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While researching other cloud computing logos, I found that they were by-and-large exactly the same. Just a cloud, almost always, with some kind of very basic element to barely distinguish it. I wanted to stand out.
I always start with hexagons because I LOVE hexagons and I ALWAYS want hexagons to work, but they didn't work for me here (they rarely do, I'm used to it). Next was a sort of raindrop shape that I tried for much longer than I'm willing to admit to make them work.
I tried squares afterward, just sort of making my way down a list of shapes, and it ended up really working for me. The pixel-y nature of the squares made me feel "digital," while I spent a looong time laboring over perfect placement to get the right silhouette.
Let me know what you think and thank you for looking at my work!