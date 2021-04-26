James Madson

NatureQuant Blog Illustrations

illustration nature
Working on some art direction for the NatureQuant blog to replace the stock images that are currently being used. Pretty fun to switch over from the app/product design side of things and explore the colors and textures that first inspired my initial work with the brand.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
