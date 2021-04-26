NatureQuant Blog Illustrations

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Working on some art direction for the NatureQuant blog to replace the stock images that are currently being used. Pretty fun to switch over from the app/product design side of things and explore the colors and textures that first inspired my initial work with the brand.