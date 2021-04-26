Mental Health Awareness Campaign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Using the tag lines "Feel lie crap?", "Feeling depressed?", "Burned out?", "Stuck in a funk?", and "Having a meltdown?", I was tasked with creating a cast of sad, relatable characters that could be used the Town of Banff to target locals being hit mard mentally by the pandemic. The characters were used on food delivery packaging, bus ads, posters, floor stickers, online ads, social media, and more.