Tin Can: Smartwatch + mobile app for kids and families

A smartwatch and mobile app for kids and families that promotes ambition, responsibility, and self-esteem. The Tin Can smartwatch gives kids autonomy while providing an added safety net for parents. This smartwatch gives children the tools that promote independence within a safe environment.
The Tin Can experience considers the whole family. Once a parent signs up they can add multiple accounts for each watch.
Each kid can log into their own profile on mobile and/or watch.
Kids see a simplified view while parents have a more customized view with additional options and preferences to manage their child’s watch.