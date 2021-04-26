Eric Cushing

Eric Cushing
Lingerie Department Landing layout design css html page landing department lingerie retail ecommerce homepage
  1. ling-1.jpg
  2. ling-2.jpg
  3. ezgif-ling.mp4

Department landing page for Dillard's retail site with a shoppable dropdown feature to choose a bra size.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
