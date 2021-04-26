Alyssa Madden

Honeybee B

branding logo honeybee combination mark bee
For the same class project where I chose to represent a honeybee through combination marks, we were required to create a typographic solution. I realized that the wings resembled a B in a way, so I decided to integrate them both! When I look at this, I think it could represent a cosmetic or beauty company.

