Hatir_Jheel architecture vector illustration

Personal Project to vectorize a raster image of HatirJheel. Hatirjheel is a lakefront in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Before 2009, It was a slum area that has been transformed into a recreation area as well as an alternate way to ease traffic congestion. The area was constructed under Bangladesh Army and the Special Works Organization. It is now a popular recreational spot for residents of Dhaka.

