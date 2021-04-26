Solomon Awanle

Landing Page for a Logistics Company

Solomon Awanle
Solomon Awanle
  • Save
Landing Page for a Logistics Company web design ui
Download color palette

Landing page for a logistics company see full design here https://www.behance.net/gallery/110190235/ASOistic-landing-Page

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Solomon Awanle
Solomon Awanle

More by Solomon Awanle

View profile
    • Like