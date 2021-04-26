Victoria Mitchell

Chocolate Timeline for Museum Display

Chocolate Timeline for Museum Display
A timeline of the history of chocolate created for traveling displays celebrating Rogers' Chocolates. The finished timeline graphic was mocked up to resemble a chocolate enrober and visitors could spin a handle to view the timeline.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
