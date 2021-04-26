Vaiavaia Studio

User Persona or Photo-Persona

This time a simple exploration for the user persona design, or maybe a proto-persona, all the information used for this user persona design its supposed, and not confirmed with the user.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
