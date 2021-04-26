VIVARRA Augmented Reality Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Logo for an augmented reality company creating an app to accompany themed dental offices. VIVARRA combines "AR" with "vivacious", which means lively and animated. The logo is a flattened cube shape, alluding to the 3D nature of the AR app.
As patients explore murals and graphic plaques with a mobile device, characters in the decor spring to life, providing an engaging and interactive experience that brings together fun and games with patient education. These experiences help capture the imagination and serve to displace anxiety that can build while junior patients are waiting to be seen by the doctor or dentist.