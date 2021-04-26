A few variants on "fox" I created for the #dailylogochallenge. The simple version in the bottom left was the base, born from the genus name for fox, Vulpes, which I took for my mock client name. The shape of the V was perfect to capture the important features of a fox's face.

I started by planing out the fox's features from a stock photo and iterating a handful of different V's to overlay the planes on. I made adjustments to feature proportions to make them work with the letter form, took some circles and golden sections to all the curves, and bam, basic fox.

While I was making adjustments, I stumbled upon the more abstract, "exploded" fox you see in the bottom right and pushed it a little further to end up with a more interesting design. A quick trip to my palette bank and some experiments later and I found the monochromatic red that really sang to me.

Depending on the client, I find the simpler fox to be a more likely choice since it communicates much clearer, but the exploded fox and the palette were very hard to resist.

Thank you for viewing my work!