Gasparilla Bowl 2019 Branding

The Gasparilla Bowl college football bowl game, put on by ESPN, needed all of their materials for the 2019 college football season and game. This project included pieces for digital ads, social media, outdoor advertising, in-stadium signage, and print materials. This required adherence to ESPN/Disney brand policies and consistency in the look, feel, and messaging across many different mediums.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
