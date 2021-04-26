Gözde Özkaraman

Foodie Landing Page Concept Design

Gözde Özkaraman
Gözde Özkaraman
  • Save
Foodie Landing Page Concept Design landing page desktop website concept website design recipe food branding logo concept design website concept app uidesign design ux uiux ui
Download color palette

Hi!
I've designed an UI Concept for a food recipe website.
Hope you like it :)

Gözde Özkaraman
Gözde Özkaraman

More by Gözde Özkaraman

View profile
    • Like