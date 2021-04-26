Olumide Olaiya

Coffee Ordering App

Olumide Olaiya
Olumide Olaiya
  • Save
Coffee Ordering App webdesign typography vector landingpage illustration branding brown color mobileapp webapp activity uidesign ui app
Download color palette

Hi guys!
Here's a UI exploration of a coffee ordering app I designed recently, your thoughts are welcomed ☺️

Olumide Olaiya
Olumide Olaiya

More by Olumide Olaiya

View profile
    • Like