Dashboards (for the project - Mining and Exploration Web GIS application )

Key features of the corporate platform include:

- A wealth of information displayed on the map with a system of filters and object search.

- Inclusion of various types of objects: areal, linear, points, rasters, etc.

- Maps with chart overlays to display variables in relation to geographical territory.

- Dashboards to analyze variables important in the industry.

- Ability to display a large number of layers to analyze various combinations of objects.

The application was developed on Opensource technologies, with the main stack built on

React, Redux, typescript, OpenLayers, Ant-design