🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dashboards (for the project - Mining and Exploration Web GIS application )
Key features of the corporate platform include:
- A wealth of information displayed on the map with a system of filters and object search.
- Inclusion of various types of objects: areal, linear, points, rasters, etc.
- Maps with chart overlays to display variables in relation to geographical territory.
- Dashboards to analyze variables important in the industry.
- Ability to display a large number of layers to analyze various combinations of objects.
The application was developed on Opensource technologies, with the main stack built on
React, Redux, typescript, OpenLayers, Ant-design