Flexatel. Nikita Medvedev

Dashboards (for the project - Mining and Exploration Web GIS ..)

Flexatel. Nikita Medvedev
Flexatel. Nikita Medvedev
  • Save
Dashboards (for the project - Mining and Exploration Web GIS ..) exploration openlayers cartography geography geospatial webdesign database data rasters diagrams dashboard design ux ui maps data viz gis interactive map dataviz analytic
Dashboards (for the project - Mining and Exploration Web GIS ..) exploration openlayers cartography geography geospatial webdesign database data rasters diagrams dashboard design ux ui maps data viz gis interactive map dataviz analytic
Download color palette
  1. dashboard2.jpg
  2. dashboard1.jpg
  3. Mining + GIS 3(1).mp4

Dashboards (for the project - Mining and Exploration Web GIS application )

Key features of the corporate platform include:
- A wealth of information displayed on the map with a system of filters and object search.
- Inclusion of various types of objects: areal, linear, points, rasters, etc.
- Maps with chart overlays to display variables in relation to geographical territory.
- Dashboards to analyze variables important in the industry.
- Ability to display a large number of layers to analyze various combinations of objects.
The application was developed on Opensource technologies, with the main stack built on
React, Redux, typescript, OpenLayers, Ant-design

Flexatel. Nikita Medvedev
Flexatel. Nikita Medvedev
Sophisticated GIS applications for companies and startups

More by Flexatel. Nikita Medvedev

View profile
    • Like