Creative paint sticker branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
Introducing Creative Paint sticker from the Creative Pain. 2.5'“ x 3.5” high-quality holographic sticker. Thanks again to @stickerapp for the amazing quality.

https://www.thecreativepain.com/shop/creative-paint-sticker

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
