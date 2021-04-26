🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Made some Loading animation for "Now at" App. Which one do you like best?
Lottie animations - New passion project about These were all animated with Code (Lottie animations),
Go and Check out my Lottie page at:
yairwalden.com/playground