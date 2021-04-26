Artemis Lifestyles Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Artemis Lifestyles was a new company resulting from a merger that needed a new logo. The main wordmark, “Artemis,” was done to reflect its Greek origin. The script “Lifestyles” and wave were to represent the Florida lifestyle that this community management company deals in. The orange and blue color palette combines those of the two original companies to pay homage to the company’s history.