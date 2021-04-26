Philip Seifi

Launch House logo mockup #1

Philip Seifi
Philip Seifi
  • Save
Launch House logo mockup #1 community accelerator incubator coliving coworking rocket startup entrepreneurship launch house hacker house house launch
Download color palette

A logo mockup for the Launch House startup coliving community (unused).

Philip Seifi
Philip Seifi

More by Philip Seifi

View profile
    • Like