Ajna Training & Consulting Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ajna Training & Consulting is a new company that focuses on conflict resolution training. The name, Ajna, was established for its relation to yoga and meditation; specifically to communication and that being a key element to conflict resolution. The flower element represents the lotus flower often associated with the word Ajna, as well as the deep purple color. The secondary lavender color was chosen for its ability to ease tension.