Chris Michalik

Ajna Training & Consulting Logo Design

Chris Michalik
Chris Michalik
  • Save
Ajna Training & Consulting Logo Design vector branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Ajna Training & Consulting is a new company that focuses on conflict resolution training. The name, Ajna, was established for its relation to yoga and meditation; specifically to communication and that being a key element to conflict resolution. The flower element represents the lotus flower often associated with the word Ajna, as well as the deep purple color. The secondary lavender color was chosen for its ability to ease tension.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Chris Michalik
Chris Michalik

More by Chris Michalik

View profile
    • Like