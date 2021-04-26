Jenny Lezan

Tips and Tools for Filming + Editing Youtube Videos

Tips and Tools for Filming + Editing Youtube Videos
This week I wanted to share more of an informational video instead of a how-to, focused on the tools I use to film my YouTube videos and Skillshare courses. I also include some tips on best practices for filming and editing video as well. I hope you find it helpful. You can watch it here: https://youtu.be/ZbkSw8IkM9I

