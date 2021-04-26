Prahlad Inala

Food Martz Application

Prahlad Inala
Prahlad Inala
  • Save
Food Martz Application service product food art food delivery foodie food app food brand procreate branding prahlad inala prahlad logo minimal illustration icon app ui design ux
Download color palette

Food Martz Application Design by Prahlad Inala using Adobe XD
https://prahladinala.com

Prahlad Inala
Prahlad Inala

More by Prahlad Inala

View profile
    • Like