Learn to design repeat patterns with symmetry in Procreate

Learn to design repeat patterns with symmetry in Procreate
This week I walk you through how to make a seamless repeat pattern using the symmetry function in procreate. Procreate 5 has made creating repeats in the app much easier using the snapping and magnetic functions. Hope you find this helpful! Check out the tutorial here: https://youtu.be/5JYcS3lLceY

