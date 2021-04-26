Learn to design repeat patterns with symmetry in Procreate

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This week I walk you through how to make a seamless repeat pattern using the symmetry function in procreate. Procreate 5 has made creating repeats in the app much easier using the snapping and magnetic functions. Hope you find this helpful! Check out the tutorial here: https://youtu.be/5JYcS3lLceY