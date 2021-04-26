Sebastian Abboud

Highlights ✍️

Here's a bunch of drawings from five issues of Highlights Magazine. Since January, I work on each issue to add a bunch of doodles and little spot illos to the pages. Total dream gig ⭐✍️⭐

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
