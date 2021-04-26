Clip Studio Paint First Impressions

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This week I wanted to share my first impressions on Clip Studio Paint. I grabbed it up when it was on sale during Black Friday. I didn't get a chance to dive into learning the program, but in this video I wanted to walk you through me going through the interface, brushes and tools as I learned to navigate the software. I also include a sweet little speed paint featuring some cute animals that I am working on. Check it out here: https://youtu.be/c4GzQiA4loE