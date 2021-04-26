Jenny Lezan

Design a Repeating Pattern Using Affinity Photo for the iPad

Design a Repeating Pattern Using Affinity Photo for the iPad
In this week's tutorial I wanted to walk you through my process of how I create a repeating pattern for surface pattern design using affinity photo for the iPad. I walk you through my entire process and show you how to export the file using a really simple method. I hope you find this helpful! Check it out here: https://youtu.be/60ern3Umkrw

