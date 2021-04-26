Prahlad Inala

FoodMartz Application

Prahlad Inala
Prahlad Inala
  • Save
FoodMartz Application deliveryapp delivery food prototype procreate print prahladinala branding prahlad logo minimal illustration icon app ui design ux
Download color palette

FoodMartz Mobile Application design by Prahlad Inala using Adobe XD
https://prahladinala.com

Prahlad Inala
Prahlad Inala

More by Prahlad Inala

View profile
    • Like