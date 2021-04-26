Ian Kolstad

ROSE

Ian Kolstad
Ian Kolstad
  • Save
ROSE liqour rose packaging wine identity branding badge typography mark type
Download color palette

Some wine designs put out to pasture.

Designed at Werner Design Werks.

Copy by Julie Kucinski.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Ian Kolstad
Ian Kolstad

More by Ian Kolstad

View profile
    • Like