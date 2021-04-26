Jenny Lezan

Learn to Design Brushes and Stamps in Procreate

Learn to Design Brushes and Stamps in Procreate
Check out my latest tutorial using the procreate app. Learn to design brushes and stamps to add a custom touch to your art work! Check it out here: https://youtu.be/6nkKjHIfAbk

