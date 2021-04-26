Sebastiaan de With ✏️

Halide - Beta icon

Halide - Beta icon design app iphone icons blue plan photography logo photography aperture camera halide ios app ios icon blueprint beta
A little icon for the beta version of Halide. Only select special people get to see this. 👀

I design camera apps and ride motorcycles. 📸🏍
