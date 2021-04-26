Christine Dwerryhouse

Christine Dwerryhouse
Christine Dwerryhouse
profile ux branding transitions digital design ui typography
This is my fist prototype created with InVision! A simple profile page design to show transitions.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Christine Dwerryhouse
Christine Dwerryhouse

    • Like