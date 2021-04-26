Benny Gold

Creative Week Branding

Benny Gold
Benny Gold
Creative Week Branding logo wordmark icon blackletter
Creative Week Branding logo wordmark icon blackletter
Creative Week Branding logo wordmark icon blackletter
  1. cw1.jpg
  2. cw2.jpg
  3. cw3.jpg

I am excited to share this wordmark and icon I made for The One Club Creative Week design conference. The event is about connecting and bringing the global creative community together. That connective spirit is captured by bringing the C and W together to create an ownable icon.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Benny Gold
Benny Gold
Started from a sticker inspired by the mantra, Stay Gold.
