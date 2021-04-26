Haydon

Music App UI

Haydon
Haydon
  • Save
Music App UI dailyui009 009 website design dailyui uidesign ui webdesign web figma
Download color palette

I spent far way too long on this one, not sure if it was worth it in the end, nothing revolutionary going on, but I guess it could probably pass as something that might actually exist.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Haydon
Haydon

More by Haydon

View profile
    • Like