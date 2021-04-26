Help India Toy Face NFT

India has a medical oxygen crisis. 100% proceeds from this NFT will go to Democracy People Foundation, enabling hospitals across the country to get immediate access to oxygen concentrators.

On April 23, India recorded 332,730 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total of cases globally. Some of the biggest hospitals in India have lost several patients due to a shortage of medical oxygen. Many hospitals are suspending new patient admissions due to it.

https://foundation.app/amrit