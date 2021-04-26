Chime Credit Builder reporting email

Credit Builder is a Chime-offered credit card that helps members build credit without getting into debt.

It's a complicated product, and we wanted to improve new member retention, drive card usage, and reduce member anxiety by providing members with a clear explanation of what/when we report to Credit Bureaus and how this may impact their credit scores.

Members were feeling and discussing the pain of missed expectations when they see their scores drop when using third party services such as Credit Karma. This may hurt the Chime brand and cause members to churn before we have a chance to demonstrate that continued use with regular on-time payments will likely heal, and even improve, their scores over time.

This is an email aimed at accomplishing just that.