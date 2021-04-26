Mason Campbell

DailyUI 010

Mason Campbell
Mason Campbell
  • Save
DailyUI 010 microinteraction uxui appdesign dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI 010: Social Share. Played around with microinteractions on this one, head over to my Twitter to see how it turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Mason Campbell
Mason Campbell

More by Mason Campbell

View profile
    • Like