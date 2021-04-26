Twine retirement calculator

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
At Twine, we needed to produce a mechanism to drive Traditional IRA account creations that required no math and little engineering build. After brainstorming various ideas, we decided a minimalist calculator could do the trick.
In my writing process, I focused on the idea that “saving a little now could become a lot.” I felt this theme not only conveyed a fact but was digestible and something a user could envision.
In this project, I felt particularly challenged in creating the header “How much $$ could you have in 30 years?” I realized the header, not the body copy, needed to prompt the user. I decided to ask a question to create a personal connection with the user. “30 years” was something buried in legalese that I brought to the forefront.