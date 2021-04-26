Ksenia Pavliuchik

Music Player for Watch OS

Ksenia Pavliuchik
Ksenia Pavliuchik
  • Save
Music Player for Watch OS music app music player watchos dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui daily 100 challenge ux design ui
Download color palette

Day 009 of #DailyUI Challenge and my version of a music player for Apple Watch

Ksenia Pavliuchik
Ksenia Pavliuchik

More by Ksenia Pavliuchik

View profile
    • Like