"Montajes Lync" - Brand Design

Brand design project carried out for a lifting business established in our hometown, Rancagua, Chile.
This was a challenging project, because we had to make different alternatives for the brand, with little or no concept behind the original, so we tried to integrate elements of the business and mix them in a unique way, so that the target can recognize what is this brand, but also make it stand out from its competitors.
