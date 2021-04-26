Mostafa Absalan

Cosmetic Jar Mock up

Cosmetic Jar Mock up
This Package includes 9 Cosmetic Jar PSD Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
9 PSD Files
Easy to use, Smart Object
Changeable Background Picture
Changeable Jar/Cap/Inside Cap Color
High Resolution (3600×3000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3790064-cosmetic-jar-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/715572-cosmetic-jar-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=31
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/cosmetic-jar-mockup/25477791?ref=pixelica21

