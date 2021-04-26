Ľubaś Guzowskij

#aperilchallenge 26/30

#aperilchallenge 26/30 radioactive 1986 chornobyl simple invite giveaway bonobo creative logo gorilla chimp hello dribble smart logo monkey ape
In memory of Chornobyl.

April is Ape Awareness Month! I will make an Ape related logo everyday during April.

