Shawal Shajib

I will design clean and minimal business logo

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib
  • Save
I will design clean and minimal business logo a logo brand a logo png a logo red a logo design logo and brand design logo animation after effects logo apron logo animation maker logo archive logo answers logo app logo animation logo ideas logo design free logo game logo generator logo maker free logo quiz logo design logo maker
Download color palette

Alhamdulillah, learning graphic design. Here is another logo design that I made as practice work from my idea. Help me improve with your valuable feedback. Feel free to comment on how my design has worked and point out improvements. Hopefully, I will learn more in the future with your help.
For better view: www.behance.net/gallery/118338911/Minimal-Logo-Design?

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib

More by Shawal Shajib

View profile
    • Like