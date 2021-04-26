Dan Lehman

Best One Yet Truck Sticker

Best One Yet Truck Sticker
  1. Best One Yet Sticker 2.jpg
  2. Best One Yet Truck - Drivers Side.jpg

Dreaming up fun stuff for my client Best One Yet — this illustration is a simplified version of the vinyl wrap I designed for their (vegan) ice cream truck.

(see second slide for actual truck)

