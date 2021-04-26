Peter Wojcieszek

Mini Half Pipe Cutaway

Mini Half Pipe Cutaway wood framing technical illustration skateboarding cutaway adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
A typical mini half pipe framing method featuring a durable waterproof finishing layer. This layer is installed at a 45 degree angle to prevent seams from coming into contact with more than one skateboard wheel at a time.

