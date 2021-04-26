Patrick Aguinaldo

Concept App for Motorcycles

Patrick Aguinaldo
Patrick Aguinaldo
  • Save
Concept App for Motorcycles helmet ducati motorcycle userinterface mobile app app
Download color palette

A concept app UI I designed and animated. Like this post if you'd like to see more about this project. ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Patrick Aguinaldo
Patrick Aguinaldo

More by Patrick Aguinaldo

View profile
    • Like